Boyar Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Whitnell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 144.8% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 10,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,684,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Nomura lifted their price target on Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price objective (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 price objective (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,215.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,444.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,323.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total transaction of $74,280.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

