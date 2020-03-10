Analysts Anticipate Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) will announce sales of $15.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.19 million and the lowest is $14.70 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $15.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $63.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $68.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $71.40 million, with estimates ranging from $64.60 million to $78.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 53.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $307.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.75. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,923,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,490,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Shoals Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 381,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 353,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 143,340 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

