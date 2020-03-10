Boyar Asset Management Inc. Invests $231,000 in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.62.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

