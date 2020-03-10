Boyar Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,775 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMTV. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hemisphere Media Group stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. Hemisphere Media Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $455.33 million, a PE ratio of -95.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Hemisphere Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

