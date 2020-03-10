Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 779,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2,243.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,679,000 after acquiring an additional 201,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.69.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $176.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $196.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.34 and its 200 day moving average is $172.78.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,711.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.