Boyar Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,217 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,478,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $642,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,149 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,965,000 after buying an additional 1,169,214 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,065,924 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,673,000 after buying an additional 42,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,279,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

BEN opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.93.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

