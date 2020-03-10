Boyar Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,217 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,478,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $642,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,149 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,965,000 after buying an additional 1,169,214 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,065,924 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,673,000 after buying an additional 42,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,279,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

BEN opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.93.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 80,628 Shares of Walmart Inc
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 80,628 Shares of Walmart Inc
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 98,247 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 98,247 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp
Boyar Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc
Boyar Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc
Analysts Anticipate Great Ajax Corp Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.23 Million
Analysts Anticipate Great Ajax Corp Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.23 Million
Boyar Asset Management Inc. Invests $231,000 in Fox Corp
Boyar Asset Management Inc. Invests $231,000 in Fox Corp
Boyar Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,775 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group Inc
Boyar Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,775 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report