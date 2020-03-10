Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $648,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 336,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 172,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15,096.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,819,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $111,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $236.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

