MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,084,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,478,000 after acquiring an additional 114,176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,387 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,388,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,452,000 after purchasing an additional 57,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 578.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,071,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.58. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

