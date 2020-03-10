$225.61 Million in Sales Expected for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce $225.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.00 million to $229.50 million. Etsy posted sales of $169.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Etsy from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Etsy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.05.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 20,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,213,544.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 779,781 shares in the company, valued at $46,802,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,996,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,442 shares of company stock valued at $10,039,793. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,343,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,153,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in shares of Etsy by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 31,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. Etsy has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $72.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

