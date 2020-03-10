Boyar Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 4,626.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after buying an additional 563,856 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 694,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,244,000 after buying an additional 98,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

In other Energizer news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $53.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.46.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.