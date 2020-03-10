Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Campbell Soup by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 464,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,933,000 after acquiring an additional 24,905 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.79.

NYSE CPB opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $53.83.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

