Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,749 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.4% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 16.1% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.61.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.20%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.