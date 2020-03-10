Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,584 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,415,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $388,786,000 after purchasing an additional 399,911 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,237,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tapestry by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,313,150 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $62,386,000 after acquiring an additional 425,139 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Tapestry by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,804,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after acquiring an additional 942,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,247,896 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $33,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,279 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Edward Jones raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra upped their price objective on Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.62.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

