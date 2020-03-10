Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,467 Shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Conduent worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conduent alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Conduent from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conduent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

NYSE CNDT opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conduent Inc has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.87.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.