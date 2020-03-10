Boyar Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $186.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $179.80 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.42.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.29.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

