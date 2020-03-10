Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Scotts Miracle-Gro comprises 1.8% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 422,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $111.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.24 and a 200-day moving average of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $125.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.02.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

