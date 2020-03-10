Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Clorox comprises about 1.3% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,289,000 after acquiring an additional 397,930 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $174.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.64 and a 200-day moving average of $154.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $177.77.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 80,628 Shares of Walmart Inc
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 98,247 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp
Boyar Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc
Analysts Anticipate Great Ajax Corp Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.23 Million
Boyar Asset Management Inc. Invests $231,000 in Fox Corp
Boyar Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,775 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group Inc
