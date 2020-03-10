Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Clorox comprises about 1.3% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,289,000 after acquiring an additional 397,930 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $174.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.64 and a 200-day moving average of $154.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $177.77.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

