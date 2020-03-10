Boyar Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up approximately 2.4% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Marriott International by 37.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marriott International by 82.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after buying an additional 60,557 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 1,845.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $2,978,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,503,911.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,130 shares of company stock worth $12,979,632 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.76.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $104.19 on Tuesday. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $101.76 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.96.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.