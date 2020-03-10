Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,428 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 2.6% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.83. The company has a market cap of $243.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

