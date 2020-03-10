Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) is Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for 3.5% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from to in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.50.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $109.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.26. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.63 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,952,744. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.