Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 2.7% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Mondelez International by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Mondelez International by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.52 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.