Crabel Capital Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Crabel Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $715.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $772.26 and a 200 day moving average of $733.28. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $638.92 and a 12-month high of $873.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total value of $7,262,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $770.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.