Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RE. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on RE. Citigroup began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.25.

Shares of RE opened at $253.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.36. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $210.13 and a 1 year high of $294.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.95.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.89) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

