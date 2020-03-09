Crabel Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,736 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,193,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,403 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,861,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,948,000 after purchasing an additional 705,864 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,117,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ameren by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,236,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,016,545,000 after purchasing an additional 379,117 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Shares of AEE opened at $85.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren Corp has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

