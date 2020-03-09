Crabel Capital Management LLC Invests $384,000 in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 33,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAF. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $12,781,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. CDAM UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 12.9% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 2,547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 292,007 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 128.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 725,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 407,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $7.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.85. GrafTech International Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $414.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.45 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.