5,993 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Purchased by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

VNO stock opened at $52.35 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $51.06 and a one year high of $70.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.64%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

