HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,961,000 after acquiring an additional 700,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 616,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,188,000 after purchasing an additional 335,431 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,620,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,563,000 after purchasing an additional 296,719 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $28,359,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2,518.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 213,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after buying an additional 205,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $294,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,944 shares of company stock valued at $11,101,625 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $127.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.31. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.81.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

