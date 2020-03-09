Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

