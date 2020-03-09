Bank of Marin Acquires New Shares in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Bank of Marin acquired a new position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $80.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $67.94 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.04.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

