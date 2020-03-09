AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,478 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $88.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.96. The company has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.