4,980 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,892,000 after buying an additional 126,926 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,367,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 73,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM opened at $40.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.