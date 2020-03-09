Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 433,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,139,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 454,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,353,000 after buying an additional 22,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $56.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.88. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $56.23.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.