Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes $804,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.3% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

JNJ stock opened at $142.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.23. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Pfizer Inc. Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC
Pfizer Inc. Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC
Bank of Marin Acquires New Shares in Progressive Corp
Bank of Marin Acquires New Shares in Progressive Corp
AbbVie Inc Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC
AbbVie Inc Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC
4,980 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Bought by Bank of Marin
4,980 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Bought by Bank of Marin
Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes $804,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson
Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes $804,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report