Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 137 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

IWO stock opened at $194.37 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $184.64 and a 1-year high of $226.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.59 and its 200-day moving average is $205.84.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

