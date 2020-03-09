Bank of Marin Invests $264,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bank of Marin bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. DA Davidson lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.77.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $140,396.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS opened at $41.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

