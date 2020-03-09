14,240 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Purchased by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLDM. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18.

