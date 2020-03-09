14,240 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Purchased by Bank of Marin

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of Marin acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLDM. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Pfizer Inc. Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC
Pfizer Inc. Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC
Bank of Marin Acquires New Shares in Progressive Corp
Bank of Marin Acquires New Shares in Progressive Corp
AbbVie Inc Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC
AbbVie Inc Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC
4,980 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Bought by Bank of Marin
4,980 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Bought by Bank of Marin
Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes $804,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson
Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes $804,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report