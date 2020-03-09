Bank of Marin Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,765 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 332 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $108.24 on Monday. American Express has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

