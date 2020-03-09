Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 1,630 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,703,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 362,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 27,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

SHV opened at $110.87 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.03 and a 12 month high of $110.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.55.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

