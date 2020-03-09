Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 460.6% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $70.74 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.65 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.38.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

