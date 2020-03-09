Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,289,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,323,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after buying an additional 36,174 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 859,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,208,000 after buying an additional 112,406 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 65,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB stock opened at $146.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $114.62 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.