Bank of Marin Invests $370,000 in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Bank of Marin purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Miles Capital Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 162,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total value of $1,058,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,024.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $96.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.96. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.