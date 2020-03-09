181 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,793,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,007,000 after acquiring an additional 21,982 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,044,000 after acquiring an additional 44,705 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,298.41 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $906.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,455.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,321.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price target (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

