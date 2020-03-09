Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $215.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.03. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.46 and a twelve month high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

