Crabel Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,526 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,429 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $36.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.00. eBay Inc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.68.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.