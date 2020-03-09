Crabel Capital Management LLC Sells 1,524 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Crabel Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $198.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.32 and its 200 day moving average is $205.72. The company has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $178.27 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

Mcdonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

