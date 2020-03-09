Bank of Marin Invests $261,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bank of Marin purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after acquiring an additional 19,926 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 77.4% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 26.5% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 37.3% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.64.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total transaction of $25,045,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK stock opened at $450.41 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.54 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $533.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.