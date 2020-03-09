6,000 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Bought by Bank of Marin

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,113.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,000. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR stock opened at $48.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Pfizer Inc. Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC
Pfizer Inc. Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC
Bank of Marin Acquires New Shares in Progressive Corp
Bank of Marin Acquires New Shares in Progressive Corp
AbbVie Inc Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC
AbbVie Inc Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC
4,980 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Bought by Bank of Marin
4,980 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Bought by Bank of Marin
Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes $804,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson
Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes $804,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report