6,000 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Bought by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,113.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,000. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR stock opened at $48.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

