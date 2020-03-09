Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2020

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 1.17% of Cue Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 47,772 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 557.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 44,291 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUE opened at $20.52 on Monday. Cue Biopharma Inc has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $512.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 9,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $326,114.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $141,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,732 shares of company stock worth $690,664. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

