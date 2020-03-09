Bank of Marin Takes $280,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bank of Marin bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitnell & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $137.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.00. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $125.28 and a 1 year high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

