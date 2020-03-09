Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 510 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,581 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,892,000 after buying an additional 126,926 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,608,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,023,000 after buying an additional 1,398,438 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,094,000 after buying an additional 406,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,118,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,046,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter.

EEM opened at $40.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

